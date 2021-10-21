ROTH Capital lifts Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] gained 4.76% on the last trading session, reaching $0.92 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2021 that KanKan AI Launches Upgraded AI Platform for Campus Management.

Company Announces the Addition of Five New Distributors.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced the launch of an upgraded KanKan AI Platform for school campus management intended to meet educational reform and technology requirements in China. Additionally, the company announced the expansion of its distributor network, adding five resellers in existing and new territories throughout China.

Remark Holdings Inc. represents 99.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.66 million with the latest information. MARK stock price has been found in the range of $0.8807 to $0.9621.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 1797685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, MARK shares dropped by -20.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.55 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1366, while it was recorded at 0.8862 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9226 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

There are presently around $17 million, or 18.50% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,047,797, which is approximately -0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 11.26% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 2,741,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 million in MARK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly -12.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 1,928,458 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 4,840,072 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 11,820,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,588,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 441,820 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,321,341 shares during the same period.