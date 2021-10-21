Ring Energy Inc. [REI] moved up 5.34: Why It’s Important

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] traded at a high on 10/20/21, posting a 5.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.14. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Ring Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) announced the timing of its third quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

Ring plans to issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2021 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3351264 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ring Energy Inc. stands at 5.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.88%.

The market cap for REI stock reached $411.31 million, with 99.30 million shares outstanding and 69.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, REI reached a trading volume of 3351264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $3.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.95. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 69.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 507.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.46 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.45 and a Gross Margin at +23.81. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.21.

Return on Total Capital for REI is now 1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.84. Additionally, REI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] managed to generate an average of -$6,180,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]

There are presently around $74 million, or 19.30% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,350,577, which is approximately 21.398% of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,903,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.02 million in REI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.92 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly 5.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 4,216,181 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,682,500 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 10,877,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,776,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 504,748 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,581,359 shares during the same period.