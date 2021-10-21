RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] – find out why.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] jumped around 1.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $102.23 at the close of the session, up 1.09%. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Duke Energy ranked No. 1 among U.S. utilities for investor transparency.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has been ranked No. 1 among U.S. utilities for investor transparency in 2021 by an independent global communications firm that specializes in corporate disclosure documents.

Atlanta-based Labrador reviewed the proxy statements, SEC Form 10-K filings and website investor pages of all S&P 250 companies – the nation’s 250 largest companies based on market capitalization.

Duke Energy Corporation stock is now 11.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DUK Stock saw the intraday high of $102.5712 and lowest of $101.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 108.38, which means current price is +19.48% above from all time high which was touched on 08/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 1885290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $108.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70.

How has DUK stock performed recently?

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.93 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.52, while it was recorded at 101.04 for the last single week of trading, and 98.75 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.76. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.96. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $49,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.45%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $49,452 million, or 63.80% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,385,255, which is approximately 1.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,960,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.31 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.92 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 840 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 25,706,932 shares. Additionally, 630 investors decreased positions by around 25,939,402 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 432,082,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,728,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,088,938 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 706,977 shares during the same period.