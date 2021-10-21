Raymond James lifts EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.635 during the day while it closed the day at $8.48. The company report on October 20, 2021 that EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Earnings.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced a quarterly distribution for the third quarter of 2021 and further announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 3, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its third quarter 2021 earnings.

Third Quarter Distribution Declaration EnLink’s Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.09375 per common unit for the third quarter of 2021, which is unchanged from the second quarter 2021 distribution. The third quarter 2021 cash distribution will be paid on November 12, 2021, to unitholders of record on November 1, 2021.

EnLink Midstream LLC stock has also gained 6.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENLC stock has inclined by 51.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 96.30% and gained 128.57% year-on date.

The market cap for ENLC stock reached $4.15 billion, with 490.00 million shares outstanding and 258.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, ENLC reached a trading volume of 4478206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for EnLink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ENLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ENLC stock trade performance evaluation

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 33.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.61 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,564 million, or 84.50% of ENLC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 45,404,355, which is approximately -1.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 34,981,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.64 million in ENLC stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $161.02 million in ENLC stock with ownership of nearly -4.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE:ENLC] by around 20,156,467 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 11,845,824 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 152,400,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,402,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,860,887 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,335,288 shares during the same period.