PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] Stock trading around $29.03 per share: What’s Next?

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] gained 4.69% or 1.3 points to close at $29.03 with a heavy trading volume of 2287855 shares. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Playboy launches new NFT project, Rabbitars.

The lagomorphic-themed civilization of 11,953 non-fungible rabbits takes inspiration from Playboy’s iconography and heritage and launches reimagined Playboy Club.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group”), owner of Playboy, the iconic lifestyle brand, unveiled its newest collection of NFTs: Playboy Rabbitars. Paying homage to its founding year 1953, Playboy will release 11,953 unique Rabbitars, 3D rabbit characters, in NFT form. Inspired by Playboy’s iconography, heritage, and lore, each Rabbitar will possess unique traits – some more rare than others – and will serve as keys to a reimagined Playboy Club, giving owners access to benefits like special members-only events, merchandise, artwork, and exclusive artist collaborations.

It opened the trading session at $28.228, the shares rose to $29.79 and dropped to $26.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLBY points out that the company has recorded -31.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -190.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 913.42K shares, PLBY reached to a volume of 2287855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for PLBY Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $52, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on PLBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03.

Trading performance analysis for PLBY stock

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.01. With this latest performance, PLBY shares gained by 33.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.07, while it was recorded at 25.54 for the last single week of trading, and 27.58 for the last 200 days.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PLBY is now -3.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] managed to generate an average of -$530,901 per employee.PLBY Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]

There are presently around $863 million, or 70.40% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: RIZVI TRAVERSE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 17,001,047, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.03% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 3,157,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.65 million in PLBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.15 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly 88.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PLBY Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 24,122,849 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,956,600 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,644,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,723,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,892,329 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,364,090 shares during the same period.