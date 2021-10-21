Piper Sandler lifts Old National Bancorp [ONB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ: ONB] price surged by 1.25 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Old National’s strong 3rd quarter driven by commercial loan growth of 7% annualized.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q21 net income of $71.7 million, diluted EPS of $0.43.

A sum of 1985165 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. Old National Bancorp shares reached a high of $17.78 and dropped to a low of $17.455 until finishing in the latest session at $17.77.

The one-year ONB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.25. The average equity rating for ONB stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Old National Bancorp [ONB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONB shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Old National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Old National Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old National Bancorp is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.51.

ONB Stock Performance Analysis:

Old National Bancorp [ONB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, ONB shares gained by 13.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.60 for Old National Bancorp [ONB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 17.33 for the last single week of trading, and 17.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Old National Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old National Bancorp [ONB] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.98. Old National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.07.

Return on Total Capital for ONB is now 5.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old National Bancorp [ONB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.95. Additionally, ONB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old National Bancorp [ONB] managed to generate an average of $92,601 per employee.

ONB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old National Bancorp go to 8.00%.

Old National Bancorp [ONB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,155 million, or 74.60% of ONB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,369,575, which is approximately -0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,965,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.25 million in ONB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $202.29 million in ONB stock with ownership of nearly -1.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ:ONB] by around 9,223,910 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 5,514,078 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 106,520,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,258,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONB stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,443,958 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,425,957 shares during the same period.