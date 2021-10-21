Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] stock Resumed by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $36

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] gained 2.37% on the last trading session, reaching $25.90 price per share at the time. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Pan American Silver to announce third quarter 2021 unaudited results on November 9 and host conference call and webcast on November 10.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) will announce its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021 (“Q3 2021”) after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Pan American will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Q3 2021 results:.

Pan American Silver Corp. represents 210.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.54 billion with the latest information. PAAS stock price has been found in the range of $25.30 to $26.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 1886633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $39.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. On January 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PAAS shares from 38 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.85, while it was recorded at 25.33 for the last single week of trading, and 29.74 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $2,522 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,277,479, which is approximately -0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,247,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.82 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $118.64 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 7.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 9,473,327 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 10,504,459 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 77,380,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,358,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,158,756 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,779,788 shares during the same period.