OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $75

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] price surged by 1.79 percent to reach at $1.06. The company report on October 21, 2021 that OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

3Q 2021 Diluted EPS of $2.17.

3Q 2021 C&I adjusted diluted EPS of $2.37.

A sum of 1717958 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. OneMain Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $60.38 and dropped to a low of $58.35 until finishing in the latest session at $60.29.

The one-year OMF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.26. The average equity rating for OMF stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $72.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $63, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on OMF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.90.

OMF Stock Performance Analysis:

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, OMF shares gained by 10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.81 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.97, while it was recorded at 59.17 for the last single week of trading, and 55.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OneMain Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.86 and a Gross Margin at +85.77. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.80.

Return on Total Capital for OMF is now 15.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 522.09. Additionally, OMF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 501.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] managed to generate an average of $87,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

OMF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to 20.51%.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,826 million, or 87.30% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 28,985,208, which is approximately -20.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,076,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $728.1 million in OMF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $546.65 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly 23.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 12,415,201 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 16,024,381 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 84,784,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,223,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,240,702 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,557,727 shares during the same period.