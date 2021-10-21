McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] moved up 0.87: Why It’s Important

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] closed the trading session at $1.16 on 10/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.14, while the highest price level was $1.19. The company report on October 6, 2021 that McEwen Mining: Q3 2021 Production Results.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports consolidated production for Q3 2021 was 32,100 gold ounces and 792,000 silver ounces, or 42,900 gold equivalent ounces(1)(“GEOs”), compared to 30,400 GEOs in Q3 2020. Consolidated production for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is 114,300 GEOs, compared to 85,700 GEOs during the same period in 2020. 2021 production is trending towards the midpoint of the guidance range for the year.

Consolidated Production Summary.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.77 percent and weekly performance of -1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, MUX reached to a volume of 2220776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUX shares is $1.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, MUX shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1078, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1860 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.75 and a Gross Margin at -42.95. McEwen Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.36.

Return on Total Capital for MUX is now -13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.69. Additionally, MUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] managed to generate an average of -$404,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

There are presently around $156 million, or 31.10% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,258,435, which is approximately 8.583% of the company’s market cap and around 18.22% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,735,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.93 million in MUX stocks shares; and CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $15.92 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly 24.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 35,538,636 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 10,463,880 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 88,594,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,597,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 574,194 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,280,097 shares during the same period.