Matterport Inc. [MTTR] gain 80.46% so far this year. What now?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] gained 5.72% on the last trading session, reaching $19.42 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Matterport to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2021.

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after market close. Matterport management will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the third quarter financial results. The dial-in number will be (914) 987-7872, conference ID: 3156869.

The financial results press release and a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Matterport website at investors.matterport.com. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at investors.matterport.com.

Matterport Inc. represents 43.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.79 billion with the latest information. MTTR stock price has been found in the range of $18.50 to $19.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, MTTR reached a trading volume of 2154751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matterport Inc. [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for MTTR stock

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, MTTR shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.87, while it was recorded at 19.21 for the last single week of trading.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

There are presently around $197 million, or 15.60% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,651,800, which is approximately -3.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,534,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.22 million in MTTR stocks shares; and GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC, currently with $47.02 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 1,060,956 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,720,606 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,347,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,128,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 716,355 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,075,996 shares during the same period.