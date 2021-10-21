Market cap of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] reaches 7.55B – now what?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] price surged by 0.36 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on September 28, 2021 that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in a Live Discussion with Thompson Research Group.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, President & Chief Financial Officer, will join Thompson Research Group for a live discussion about the current state of the business on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings.

A sum of 2885002 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.94M shares. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $34.47 and dropped to a low of $33.34 until finishing in the latest session at $33.67.

The one-year WSC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.32. The average equity rating for WSC stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $36.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WSC Stock Performance Analysis:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.41 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.34, while it was recorded at 33.05 for the last single week of trading, and 28.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.94 and a Gross Margin at +44.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.17.

Return on Total Capital for WSC is now 7.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.22. Additionally, WSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WSC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 60.43%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,748 million, or 92.50% of WSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,365,604, which is approximately 23.73% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,353,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $584.3 million in WSC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $303.35 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -3.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 32,833,476 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 17,615,777 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 149,975,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,424,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,837,079 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,489,578 shares during the same period.