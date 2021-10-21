Market cap of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. [SNII] reaches 432.96M – now what?

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. [NYSE: SNII] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $10.02 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Rigetti Computing, a Global Leader in Full-Stack Quantum Computing, Announces Plans to Become Publicly Traded via Merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

– Rigetti is on a mission to build the world’s most powerful computers to help solve humanity’s most important and pressing problems.

Rigetti & Co., Inc. (“Rigetti”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing, announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (“Supernova II”) (NYSE:SNII), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. When the transaction closes, the publicly traded company will be named Rigetti Computing, Inc. and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker “RGTI.”.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. represents 43.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $432.96 million with the latest information. SNII stock price has been found in the range of $9.98 to $10.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 396.99K shares, SNII reached a trading volume of 1700144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. [SNII]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for SNII stock

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. [SNII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. [SNII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. [SNII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. [SNII]

53 institutional holders increased their position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. [NYSE:SNII] by around 13,856,923 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,856,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNII stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,856,923 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.