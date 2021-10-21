Market cap of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] reaches 684.75M – now what?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] jumped around 0.8 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.97 at the close of the session, up 7.87%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment Publishes Positive Trial Data of Aviptadil in High Comorbidity Patients Suffering from Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure.

Seventeen of 21 Patients Treated with Aviptadil Survived to Day 60 Compared to 5 of 24 in the Controlled Group of Patients.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), announced the publication of peer-reviewed results from a prospective, open-label, administratively controlled trial of aviptadil for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with Critical COVID-19. The study reported 60-day survival in 81% of those treated with aviptadil, compared to 21% survival among those who received standard of care treatment at the Houston Methodist Hospital (P<.0001). A similar 9-fold advantage was seen in the cumulative probability of recovery from respiratory failure (P<.0001). The study appears in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -55.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NRXP Stock saw the intraday high of $11.69 and lowest of $10.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.99, which means current price is +70.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/21. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, NRXP reached a trading volume of 2741332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.41

How has NRXP stock performed recently?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, NRXP shares gained by 9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.81, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading, and 24.00 for the last 200 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NRXP is now -4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.50. Additionally, NRXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] managed to generate an average of -$217,206 per employee.NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]

There are presently around $18 million, or 4.00% of NRXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 637,416, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 364,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 million in NRXP stocks shares; and OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $3.29 million in NRXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRXP] by around 1,575,388 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 83,601 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 21,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,637,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,182,265 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 80,411 shares during the same period.