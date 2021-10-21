Market cap of Gitlab Inc. [GTLB] reaches 13.64B – now what?

Gitlab Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLB] slipped around -2.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $105.56 at the close of the session, down -2.01%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

GitLab Inc., the provider of The DevOps Platform, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $77.00 per share. The offering consists of 8,420,000 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by GitLab Inc. and 1,980,000 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by an existing stockholder affiliated with Sytse “Sid” Sijbrandij, Gitlab Inc.’s Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Board of Directors Chair (the “Selling Stockholder”). Gitlab Inc. will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the Selling Stockholder.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol “GTLB.” The offering is expected to close on October 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, GTLB reached a trading volume of 2343474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gitlab Inc. [GTLB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gitlab Inc. is set at 13.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.46.

How has GTLB stock performed recently?

Gitlab Inc. [GTLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gitlab Inc. [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.55 and a Gross Margin at +87.87. Gitlab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.30.

Return on Total Capital for GTLB is now -88.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Gitlab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.