Market cap of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] reaches 311.97M – now what?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] loss -3.79% on the last trading session, reaching $2.03 price per share at the time. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Webcast to Discuss the Acquisition of Late Phase 3 Cancer Immunotherapy I/ONTAK (E7777).

Investor Webcast will be held on October 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR) announced that it will host a webcast on October 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s previously announced acquisition of I/ONTAK (E7777), an improved formulation of immunotoxin ONTAK®, which was previously approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 137.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $311.97 million with the latest information. CTXR stock price has been found in the range of $2.03 to $2.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 1771054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.50 and a Current Ratio set at 32.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $51 million, or 21.80% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,124,526, which is approximately 321.257% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,652,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.47 million in CTXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.0 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 15,178,481 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 913,416 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 9,117,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,209,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,323,677 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 729,691 shares during the same period.