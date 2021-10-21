Market Analysts see DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] traded at a high on 10/20/21, posting a 0.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.74. The company report on August 30, 2021 that DouYu International Holdings Limited Announces Share Repurchase Program.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares during a period of up to 12 months commencing on August 30, 2021, subject to the relevant rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the”Exchange Act”), and the Company’s insider trading policy.

The Company’s share repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. The timing and conditions of the share repurchases will be subject to various factors including the requirements under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. The Company’s board of directors or such authorized person(s) designated by the board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program. The Company expects to utilize its existing funds to fund repurchases made under this program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1747211 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DouYu International Holdings Limited stands at 5.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.25%.

The market cap for DOYU stock reached $1.19 billion, with 325.20 million shares outstanding and 304.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, DOYU reached a trading volume of 1747211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $5.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price from $13 to $16.06. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16.

How has DOYU stock performed recently?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, DOYU shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.25 for the last 200 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.25. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for DOYU is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.77. Additionally, DOYU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] managed to generate an average of $37,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

Insider trade positions for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]

There are presently around $354 million, or 29.60% of DOYU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOYU stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 11,546,002, which is approximately -1.631% of the company’s market cap and around 1.72% of the total institutional ownership; INFINI MASTER FUND, holding 8,409,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.45 million in DOYU stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $29.63 million in DOYU stock with ownership of nearly -11.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU] by around 21,119,439 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 25,459,620 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 48,126,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,705,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOYU stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,752,535 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,788,801 shares during the same period.