Market Analysts see Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] loss -1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $10.97 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Cano Health to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Investor Conference Call.

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the “Company”), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the Company’s business and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. A press release announcing the third quarter results will be issued earlier that morning.

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (844) 684-0650 for U.S. participants, or +1 (343) 761-2594 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 7473021. The conference call will also be webcast live in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Investor page of the Cano Health website (investors.canohealth.com).

Cano Health Inc. represents 86.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.47 billion with the latest information. CANO stock price has been found in the range of $10.45 to $11.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 2427747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CANO stock

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -23.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.45 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.44, while it was recorded at 11.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.14 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

There are presently around $1,555 million, or 92.40% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 36,233,690, which is approximately 320.13% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 11,084,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.59 million in CANO stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $121.15 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly -0.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 84,427,661 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,877,148 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 52,480,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,785,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,450,175 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,525,510 shares during the same period.