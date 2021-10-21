Loop Capital slashes price target on The Wendy’s Company [WEN] – find out why.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] gained 1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $22.38 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Wendy’s, Berry Global, LyondellBasell Collaborate to Improve Cup Recyclability; Introduce New, Industry-Leading Clear Drink Cup.

Collaboration helps divert waste from landfills, advances pathway to circularity.

To help advance the goal of sustainably sourcing 100% of its customer-facing packaging by 2026, Wendy’s is announcing a new collaboration with packaging and plastics industry leaders Berry Global and LyondellBasell. The collaboration will support Wendy’s move from a selection of plastic-lined paper cups with limited recyclability to single-substrate, clear plastic drink cups that more consumers will be able to recycle – an important pathway toward circularity. Based on a mass balance approach, the cups will also use 20% ISCC-certified, recycled plastic across all North America restaurants – a quick-service restaurant industry first – with the potential to increase the amount of recycled plastic used in the future.

The Wendy’s Company represents 221.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.03 billion with the latest information. WEN stock price has been found in the range of $21.93 to $22.8201.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 4146162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $27.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $27, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on WEN stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WEN shares from 24 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for WEN stock

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.65, while it was recorded at 22.21 for the last single week of trading, and 22.20 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 22.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $3,404 million, or 67.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 26,630,629, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,671,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.5 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $364.47 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -15.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 18,099,562 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 29,215,116 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 104,768,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,083,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,800,016 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,561,307 shares during the same period.