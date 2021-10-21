Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] Is Currently 1.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] price surged by 1.43 percent to reach at $1.86. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Kimberly-Clark Receives Climate Leadership Award for Progress in Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

Kimberly-Clark announced that it received a 2021 Climate Leadership Award for ‘Goal Achievement in Greenhouse Gas Management’ from the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and The Climate Registry. The national award recognizes companies that set and achieve aggressive greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals.

A sum of 1690930 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares reached a high of $132.56 and dropped to a low of $129.77 until finishing in the latest session at $131.63.

The one-year KMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.42. The average equity rating for KMB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $139.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KMB shares from 144 to 123.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 84.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

KMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, KMB shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.41, while it was recorded at 131.91 for the last single week of trading, and 133.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimberly-Clark Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.71 and a Gross Margin at +37.12. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for KMB is now 39.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 793.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,424.92. Additionally, KMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,326.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] managed to generate an average of $51,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation go to 0.98%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,338 million, or 74.50% of KMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,616,743, which is approximately -0.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,249,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.32 billion in KMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.21 billion in KMB stock with ownership of nearly 0.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimberly-Clark Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 670 institutional holders increased their position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB] by around 18,431,506 shares. Additionally, 708 investors decreased positions by around 23,597,238 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 203,647,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,676,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMB stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,523,797 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 957,323 shares during the same period.