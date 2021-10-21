Goldman lifts Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] gained 2.39% or 0.41 points to close at $17.55 with a heavy trading volume of 2252121 shares. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) reported that it has granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 115,000 shares of Dynavax common stock as inducements to 1 newly-hired employee in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on October 18, 2021 at an exercise price of $17.14 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Dynavax common stock on the date of grant. Each stock option granted has a 7-year term and vests over three years, with one-third of the shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining shares vesting 1/36 per month in equal installments, subject to continued service with Dynavax through the applicable vesting dates. The options were granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant and Dynavax’ 2021 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted January 9, 2021 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

It opened the trading session at $17.15, the shares rose to $18.06 and dropped to $16.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DVAX points out that the company has recorded 86.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -390.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, DVAX reached to a volume of 2252121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for DVAX stock

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 17.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 311.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.32, while it was recorded at 17.23 for the last single week of trading, and 10.74 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.59 and a Gross Margin at +62.78. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.63.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -29.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 371.16. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 365.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$307,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

There are presently around $1,596 million, or 75.40% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 14,243,800, which is approximately 13.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 11,771,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.59 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $145.75 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly -2.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 12,785,618 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,711,697 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 72,414,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,911,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,893,879 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,892,289 shares during the same period.