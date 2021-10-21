GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] Revenue clocked in at $4.77 billion, up 38.55% YTD: What’s Next?

GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE: GFL] closed the trading session at $40.43 on 10/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.12, while the highest price level was $40.77. The company report on October 7, 2021 that GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) (“GFL” or the “Company”) announced that it has declared a cash dividend of US$0.011 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the third quarter of 2021.

The cash dividend will be paid on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2021. The Company has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.55 percent and weekly performance of 2.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 998.67K shares, GFL reached to a volume of 1721543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for GFL Environmental Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GFL stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFL shares from 27 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GFL Environmental Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFL in the course of the last twelve months was 53.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GFL stock trade performance evaluation

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, GFL shares gained by 10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.69, while it was recorded at 39.69 for the last single week of trading, and 33.24 for the last 200 days.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.25 and a Gross Margin at +3.92. GFL Environmental Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.71.

Return on Total Capital for GFL is now -1.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.36. Additionally, GFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] managed to generate an average of -$64,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.GFL Environmental Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,051 million, or 74.45% of GFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFL stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 57,460,704, which is approximately -8.223% of the company’s market cap and around 7.01% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 46,645,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in GFL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $370.5 million in GFL stock with ownership of nearly 38.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GFL Environmental Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE:GFL] by around 22,760,436 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 16,939,496 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 159,437,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,137,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,739,299 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,799 shares during the same period.