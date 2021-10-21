For SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT], Analyst sees a drop to $13. What next?

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] price surged by 0.97 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on October 20, 2021 that SelectQuote Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire SelectQuote Inc. Before May 20, 2020? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of SelectQuote Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of SelectQuote from May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021 (the “Class Period”).

A sum of 2513323 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.17M shares. SelectQuote Inc. shares reached a high of $13.74 and dropped to a low of $13.29 until finishing in the latest session at $13.60.

The one-year SLQT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.8. The average equity rating for SLQT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $19.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $30 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SLQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

SLQT Stock Performance Analysis:

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, SLQT shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 13.48 for the last single week of trading, and 21.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SelectQuote Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.13. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.97.

Return on Total Capital for SLQT is now 19.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.87. Additionally, SLQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] managed to generate an average of $39,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

SLQT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to 42.04%.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,519 million, or 68.50% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 17,678,757, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,854,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.62 million in SLQT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $144.97 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly 0.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SelectQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 14,676,794 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 15,292,174 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 81,688,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,657,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,580,130 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,425,557 shares during the same period.