For Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC], Analyst sees a rise to $157. What next?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] jumped around 1.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $165.85 at the close of the session, up 0.72%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Marsh McLennan Launches Global Cyber Risk Analytics Center.

, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people, announced the launch of its Cyber Risk Analytics Center, an enterprise-wide resource that brings together the cyber risk data, analytics and mitigation expertise of its Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman businesses to provide clients with a comprehensive view of their cyber threats, the maturity and availability of their existing and future controls, and the economic impact of their risk.

“Cyberattacks routinely cause millions of dollars in loss to our clients and billions of dollars in loss to the global economy every year. It is no surprise that business, government, and other leaders continue to rank cyber risk as one of the most pervasive and urgent risks for society,” said John Doyle, President and CEO, Marsh, and Vice Chair, Marsh McLennan. “For many leaders, however, their concern exceeds their ability to measure and manage cyber risk alone. Our investment in the Marsh McLennan Cyber Risk Analytics Center will help clients confront this risk by connecting them with experts and capabilities from across our businesses, data-driven insights, and a global ecosystem of risk and cybersecurity experts.”.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock is now 41.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMC Stock saw the intraday high of $166.83 and lowest of $164.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 164.75, which means current price is +55.07% above from all time high which was touched on 10/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, MMC reached a trading volume of 1916373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $155.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 36.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MMC stock performed recently?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.72, while it was recorded at 163.00 for the last single week of trading, and 135.70 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.99. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Total Capital for MMC is now 16.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.15. Additionally, MMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] managed to generate an average of $26,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 12.60%.

Insider trade positions for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

There are presently around $75,387 million, or 91.20% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,891,530, which is approximately 0.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,633,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.57 billion in MMC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.73 billion in MMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 482 institutional holders increased their position in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC] by around 19,386,361 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 13,540,047 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 421,623,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,549,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMC stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,989,214 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,028,021 shares during the same period.