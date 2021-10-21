First BanCorp. [FBP] is 48.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] traded at a high on 10/20/21, posting a 1.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.73. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Banesco USA Names Calixto (Cali) Garcia-Velez as New President and CEO.

Banesco USA’s Board of Directors (“Board”) announces that Mario Oliva will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 12, 2021, to pursue new opportunities. He is succeeded by Calixto (Cali) Garcia-Velez.

“The Board of Directors would like to express its appreciation for Mario’s management of the bank during the last two years. The institution made significant progress in executing its strategic plans during his tenure,” said Carlos Palomares, Chairman of Banesco USA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2140092 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First BanCorp. stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.29%.

The market cap for FBP stock reached $2.87 billion, with 213.57 million shares outstanding and 204.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, FBP reached a trading volume of 2140092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First BanCorp. [FBP]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for First BanCorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2018, representing the official price target for First BanCorp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First BanCorp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.67.

How has FBP stock performed recently?

First BanCorp. [FBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, FBP shares gained by 14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for First BanCorp. [FBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.88, while it was recorded at 13.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.88 for the last 200 days.

First BanCorp. [FBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First BanCorp. [FBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82. First BanCorp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.79.

Return on Total Capital for FBP is now 4.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First BanCorp. [FBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.24. Additionally, FBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First BanCorp. [FBP] managed to generate an average of $30,833 per employee.

Earnings analysis for First BanCorp. [FBP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First BanCorp. go to 14.40%.

Insider trade positions for First BanCorp. [FBP]

There are presently around $2,672 million, or 95.90% of FBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,567,823, which is approximately -2.097% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,179,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.99 million in FBP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $228.8 million in FBP stock with ownership of nearly -1.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First BanCorp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP] by around 12,889,507 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 19,737,030 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 162,011,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,638,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,326,263 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,794,687 shares during the same period.