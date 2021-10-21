Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] is 13.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] price plunged by -6.17 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Daré Bioscience to Participate in Panel Discussion at DTC Perspectives’ Xpectives.Health Summit, October 12-14, 2021.

An interactive conversation regarding the importance of industry and investor commitment to women’s health innovation.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, announced its participation in DTC Perspectives’ Xpectives.Health Summit being held in Boston, MA from October 12 – 14, 2021, at The Westin Copley Place.

A sum of 5211155 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.28M shares. Dare Bioscience Inc. shares reached a high of $1.64 and dropped to a low of $1.50 until finishing in the latest session at $1.52.

The average equity rating for DARE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

DARE Stock Performance Analysis:

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6536, while it was recorded at 1.5740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6921 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dare Bioscience Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 4.80% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,941,258, which is approximately 37.158% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., holding 326,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in DARE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.47 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 19.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 1,024,687 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,248,156 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,132,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,405,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 198,540 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 348,449 shares during the same period.