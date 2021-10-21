Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] is 20.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] loss -2.26% or -3.31 points to close at $143.19 with a heavy trading volume of 1835189 shares. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend; Announces Additional $750 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; And Increases Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) reported its financial results for the first quarter ended August 29, 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $142.15, the shares rose to $146.01 and dropped to $142.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DRI points out that the company has recorded -1.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, DRI reached to a volume of 1835189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $161.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $155 to $168. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $137 to $164, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on DRI stock. On March 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DRI shares from 125 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for DRI stock

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, DRI shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.99 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.16, while it was recorded at 147.64 for the last single week of trading, and 140.97 for the last 200 days.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +15.89. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.79.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 7.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.67. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] managed to generate an average of $4,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 121.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to 30.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

There are presently around $16,730 million, or 93.20% of DRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,134,516, which is approximately 1.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 13,519,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in DRI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.71 billion in DRI stock with ownership of nearly 11.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI] by around 15,201,223 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 15,469,172 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 86,167,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,837,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRI stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,631,541 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,875,608 shares during the same period.