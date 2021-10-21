Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Stock trading around $10.46 per share: What’s Next?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] loss -1.32% or -0.14 points to close at $10.46 with a heavy trading volume of 3692035 shares. The company report on October 21, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Credit Suisse Group AG – CS.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Credit Suisse and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

It opened the trading session at $10.37, the shares rose to $10.47 and dropped to $10.3145, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CS points out that the company has recorded 5.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -13.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, CS reached to a volume of 3692035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $9.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 159.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.67.

Trading performance analysis for CS stock

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, CS shares gained by 11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 11.33 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.72. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for CS is now 1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 646.16. Additionally, CS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] managed to generate an average of $54,726 per employee.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 3.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

There are presently around $913 million, or 4.10% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 29,037,149, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 5,264,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.06 million in CS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $48.2 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Credit Suisse Group AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 52,345,956 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 14,753,633 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 20,201,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,301,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,440,606 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,107,342 shares during the same period.