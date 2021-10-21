CIBC lifts Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sun Life Financial Inc. [NYSE: SLF] traded at a high on 10/20/21, posting a 1.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.61. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Sun Life hosts third quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the following day.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1795903 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sun Life Financial Inc. stands at 0.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.29%.

The market cap for SLF stock reached $33.01 billion, with 586.00 million shares outstanding and 585.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 640.54K shares, SLF reached a trading volume of 1795903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLF shares is $45.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Sun Life Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sun Life Financial Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLF in the course of the last twelve months was 21.55.

How has SLF stock performed recently?

Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, SLF shares gained by 14.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.01 for Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.50, while it was recorded at 55.96 for the last single week of trading, and 51.42 for the last 200 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.45. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.11.

Return on Total Capital for SLF is now 10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.00. Additionally, SLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] managed to generate an average of $104,887 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sun Life Financial Inc. go to 7.22%.

Insider trade positions for Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]

There are presently around $15,804 million, or 54.40% of SLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLF stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 48,202,559, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 19,345,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in SLF stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.06 billion in SLF stock with ownership of nearly 7.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sun Life Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Sun Life Financial Inc. [NYSE:SLF] by around 20,991,365 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 11,193,956 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 246,981,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,166,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLF stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,857,872 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,037,120 shares during the same period.