Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] – find out why.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX: SLI] price surged by 10.48 percent to reach at $1.04. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral Resource at South-West Arkansas Lithium Project.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, reports the positive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Company’s South-West Arkansas (SWA) Lithium Project (the “Project”; previously called the Tetra Project; See Company News Release dated May 17th 2021).

Key Points:.

A sum of 2235968 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. Standard Lithium Ltd. shares reached a high of $10.96 and dropped to a low of $10.05 until finishing in the latest session at $10.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Standard Lithium Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd. is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

SLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.32. With this latest performance, SLI shares gained by 70.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 250.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 640.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.36 for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.35, while it was recorded at 10.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Standard Lithium Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SLI is now -19.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, SLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.80.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.50 and a Current Ratio set at 20.50.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.53% of SLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC with ownership of 15,640, which is approximately 18.038% of the company’s market cap and around 4.86% of the total institutional ownership; KOSHINSKI ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 4,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in SLI stocks shares; and SONORA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11000.0 in SLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Standard Lithium Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX:SLI] by around 6,390 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 14,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.