Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Is Currently 1.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] jumped around 0.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.28 at the close of the session, up 1.13%. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Campbell Soup Company Launches Program to Advance School Nutrition.

‘Full Futures: A School Nutrition Partnership’ kicks off in the Camden City School District; Campbell to invest $5 million over five years.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) announced the launch of Full Futures, a program to foster a school nutrition environment that ensures all students are well-nourished and ready to thrive at school and in life. Campbell plans to invest $5 million over the next five years and is joined by a number of non-profit and corporate partners.

Campbell Soup Company stock is now -14.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPB Stock saw the intraday high of $41.53 and lowest of $40.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.77, which means current price is +3.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 1719278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $46.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CPB stock. On September 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CPB shares from 54 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 39.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.37, while it was recorded at 41.12 for the last single week of trading, and 46.02 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 4.10%.

Insider trade positions for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

There are presently around $6,457 million, or 55.00% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,465,628, which is approximately -3.127% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,859,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $654.68 million in CPB stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $542.86 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly -12.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

250 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 14,857,663 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 20,655,287 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 120,909,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,422,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,111,488 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 9,138,178 shares during the same period.