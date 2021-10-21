Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] is 40.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cadence Bancorporation [NYSE: CADE] closed the trading session at $23.03 on 10/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.19, while the highest price level was $23.03. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Cadence Bancorporation Declares Special Dividend of $1.25 Per Share.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) announced that it has declared a one-time, special cash dividend on its shares of Class A Common Stock of $1.25 per share to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2021 payable on or about October 29, 2021.

The Company and BancorpSouth Bank, a Mississippi-chartered bank (“BXS”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 12, 2021, as amended on May 27, 2021, which provided for the payment of this special dividend in connection with the closing of the transaction scheduled for October 31, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Based on the current number of shares outstanding, the special cash dividend is expected to result in an aggregate distribution of approximately $153 million. This special dividend is in addition to the Company’s quarterly cash dividends.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.26 percent and weekly performance of 1.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 812.57K shares, CADE reached to a volume of 1891397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cadence Bancorporation [CADE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CADE shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CADE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cadence Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Cadence Bancorporation stock. On April 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CADE shares from 24 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Bancorporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CADE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CADE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.69.

CADE stock trade performance evaluation

Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, CADE shares gained by 11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CADE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for Cadence Bancorporation [CADE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.52, while it was recorded at 22.47 for the last single week of trading, and 21.06 for the last 200 days.

Cadence Bancorporation [CADE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.73. Cadence Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.25.

Return on Total Capital for CADE is now 9.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.74. Additionally, CADE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] managed to generate an average of -$113,676 per employee.

Cadence Bancorporation [CADE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,625 million, or 94.60% of CADE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CADE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,183,809, which is approximately -1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,407,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.78 million in CADE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $191.11 million in CADE stock with ownership of nearly -1.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cadence Bancorporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Cadence Bancorporation [NYSE:CADE] by around 13,641,806 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 12,978,263 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 87,367,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,987,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CADE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,888,866 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,844,140 shares during the same period.