Brinker International Inc. [EAT] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $55

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] traded at a low on 10/20/21, posting a -9.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.21. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Brinker International Releases Selected First Quarter Of Fiscal 2022 Results.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) announced selected business results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and provided a business update for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 in advance of the Brinker International Investor Day to be held on October 20, 2021.

“Brinker’s first quarter delivered positive sales and continued to significantly outpace the industry in traffic,” said Wyman Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and President. “But the COVID surge starting in August exacerbated the industry-wide labor and commodity challenges and impacted our margins and bottom line more than we anticipated. We are responding to these COVID headwinds with increased focus on hiring and retention efforts, and working with our partners to gain further stabilization of the supply chain environment. In addition, we have taken immediate incremental pricing actions, increasing our full year target to 3% – 3.5%, to offset inflationary costs and protect margins as we move forward.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5080438 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brinker International Inc. stands at 5.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.36%.

The market cap for EAT stock reached $2.08 billion, with 46.10 million shares outstanding and 44.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 918.95K shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 5080438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $67.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on EAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has EAT stock performed recently?

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.09. With this latest performance, EAT shares dropped by -8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.12 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.07, while it was recorded at 47.67 for the last single week of trading, and 60.61 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.46 and a Gross Margin at +10.58. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 11.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $2,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 23.30%.

Insider trade positions for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

There are presently around $2,033 million, or 99.90% of EAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,643,595, which is approximately -2.736% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,153,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.83 million in EAT stocks shares; and TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP, currently with $112.51 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly 9.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 8,244,862 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 7,334,275 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 30,403,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,982,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,060,603 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,312,419 shares during the same period.