Biogen Inc. [BIIB] stock Initiated by Needham analyst, price target now $400

Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ: BIIB] plunged by -$1.56 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $277.87 during the day while it closed the day at $266.57. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Plans to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for Zuranolone to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in the Second Half of 2022 with Rolling Submission Expected to Start in Early 2022.

Following the pre-NDA meeting, the companies confirmed the current efficacy and safety databases are expected to be adequate for filing with confirmed pathways for MDD and PPD.

The planned initial submission package will be for the treatment of MDD with an anticipated PPD filing thereafter.

Biogen Inc. stock has also loss -6.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIIB stock has declined by -18.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.92% and gained 8.87% year-on date.

The market cap for BIIB stock reached $40.30 billion, with 149.70 million shares outstanding and 146.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 976.46K shares, BIIB reached a trading volume of 2131933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biogen Inc. [BIIB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIIB shares is $417.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIIB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Biogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $384 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Biogen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $458 to $647, while Truist kept a Buy rating on BIIB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biogen Inc. is set at 7.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIIB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BIIB stock trade performance evaluation

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, BIIB shares dropped by -9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.83 for Biogen Inc. [BIIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 308.62, while it was recorded at 274.18 for the last single week of trading, and 299.74 for the last 200 days.

Biogen Inc. [BIIB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biogen Inc. [BIIB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.76 and a Gross Margin at +81.69. Biogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.38.

Return on Total Capital for BIIB is now 19.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.94. Additionally, BIIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biogen Inc. [BIIB] managed to generate an average of $439,626 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Biogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Biogen Inc. [BIIB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biogen Inc. go to -7.07%.

Biogen Inc. [BIIB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,676 million, or 86.60% of BIIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIIB stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 16,458,506, which is approximately -1.789% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,206,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in BIIB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.13 billion in BIIB stock with ownership of nearly -0.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 454 institutional holders increased their position in Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ:BIIB] by around 10,069,495 shares. Additionally, 562 investors decreased positions by around 11,500,136 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 104,760,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,330,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIIB stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,584,214 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,436,539 shares during the same period.