ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $11.50

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] gained 0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $10.75 price per share at the time. The company report on October 2, 2021 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms October 2021 Dividend Rate Per Common Share and Q4 2021 Monthly Dividend Rate Per Series C Preferred Dividends.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) confirmed the October 2021 cash dividend for the Company’s Common Stock and the Q4 2021 monthly cash dividend rate for the Company’s Series C Preferred Stock.

October 2021 Common Stock Dividend Information.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. represents 76.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $904.94 million with the latest information. ARR stock price has been found in the range of $10.70 to $10.7898.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, ARR reached a trading volume of 1952031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $11.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.34.

Trading performance analysis for ARR stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.81, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 11.47 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -1.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 483.43. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.02.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -2.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

There are presently around $479 million, or 53.90% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,002,908, which is approximately 7.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,201,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.42 million in ARR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $30.3 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 113.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 9,020,855 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 1,944,501 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 33,569,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,534,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,141,438 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,375,817 shares during the same period.