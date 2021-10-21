AECOM [ACM] Revenue clocked in at $13.56 billion, up 31.04% YTD: What’s Next?

AECOM [NYSE: ACM] price surged by 1.32 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on October 19, 2021 that AECOM to serve as construction manager on the first purpose-built offshore wind project in the United States.

Groundbreaking for New Jersey Wind Port project took place in September.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced that its AECOM Tishman business has been selected to manage construction of the New Jersey Wind Port, the nation’s first purpose-built offshore wind marshaling and manufacturing port, located in Lower Alloways Creek Township, NJ, on the eastern shore of the Delaware River.

A sum of 1893003 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 722.74K shares. AECOM shares reached a high of $66.25 and dropped to a low of $63.99 until finishing in the latest session at $65.23.

The one-year ACM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.8. The average equity rating for ACM stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AECOM [ACM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACM shares is $76.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for AECOM shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2019, representing the official price target for AECOM stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on ACM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AECOM is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ACM Stock Performance Analysis:

AECOM [ACM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, ACM shares gained by 5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for AECOM [ACM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.54, while it was recorded at 63.89 for the last single week of trading, and 62.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AECOM Fundamentals:

AECOM’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ACM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AECOM go to 22.62%.

AECOM [ACM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,158 million, or 88.70% of ACM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 21,693,401, which is approximately -1.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,408,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $874.62 million in ACM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $780.38 million in ACM stock with ownership of nearly -3.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in AECOM [NYSE:ACM] by around 6,799,486 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 10,439,120 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 107,819,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,058,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,568 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,331,661 shares during the same period.