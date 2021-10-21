ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] closed the trading session at $1.11 on 10/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.09, while the highest price level was $1.12. The company report on October 21, 2021 that ADMA Biologics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. The Company intends to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of common stock sold in connection with the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

ADMA intends to use the net proceeds from this offering (i) to advance the commercial sales of its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved products through the procurement of raw materials for the manufacturing of BIVIGAM® and ASCENIV™; (ii) to expand its plasma collection facility network; (iii) to scale up the manufacturing capacity of its Boca Raton facility and to make continuous improvements in order to adhere to current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliance; (iv) to explore business development opportunities; and (v) for general corporate purposes and other capital expenditures.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.08 percent and weekly performance of -2.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, ADMA reached to a volume of 1679038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On December 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for ADMA shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

ADMA stock trade performance evaluation

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2422, while it was recorded at 1.1060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7579 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.75 and a Gross Margin at -46.87. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.41.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.67. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$186,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 36.20% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,584,802, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,903,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.23 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 35.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 5,015,964 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 10,656,854 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,212,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,885,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,835,123 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,450,036 shares during the same period.