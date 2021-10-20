XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Revenue clocked in at $1.79 billion, up 0.75% YTD: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] price plunged by -0.14 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on October 15, 2021 that XPeng Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

“AA” MSCI ESG Rating Tops Global Auto Peers.

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the “ESG Report”), detailing the Company’s strategy and outstanding achievements in ESG performance.

A sum of 8024718 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.34M shares. XPeng Inc. shares reached a high of $44.58 and dropped to a low of $42.92 until finishing in the latest session at $43.15.

The one-year XPEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.13. The average equity rating for XPEV stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $53.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82.

XPEV Stock Performance Analysis:

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.43. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 17.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.97 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.75, while it was recorded at 41.69 for the last single week of trading, and 38.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPeng Inc. Fundamentals:

XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

XPEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.82%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,424 million, or 33.20% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,437,521, which is approximately 88.85% of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 16,253,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $701.34 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $596.44 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 227.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 57,297,349 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 35,404,356 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 102,522,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,224,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,234,340 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 11,012,667 shares during the same period.