why Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.34 during the day while it closed the day at $1.32. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Seanergy Maritime Announces Acquisition of its 17th Capesize Vessel with Prompt Delivery and Completion of Previously-Announced Vessel Sale.

October 19, 2021 – Glyfada, Greece – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a Capesize vessel (the “Vessel”). In addition, the Company has recently completed the sale and delivery of its oldest Capesize vessel, the M/V Leadership, 2001-built, to its new owners.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -4.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHIP stock has inclined by 26.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.03% and gained 145.54% year-on date.

The market cap for SHIP stock reached $226.50 million, with 160.17 million shares outstanding and 158.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.49M shares, SHIP reached a trading volume of 4960673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On May 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SHIP shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2845, while it was recorded at 1.2880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1403 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $7 million, or 3.20% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 2,320,704, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in SHIP stocks shares; and MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, currently with $0.59 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 4,193,594 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,756,424 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 476,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,473,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,173,839 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 371,595 shares during the same period.