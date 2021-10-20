Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] surged by $4.31 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $144.79 during the day while it closed the day at $144.53. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Simon Property Group Announces Date for its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced details for its third quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

Simon’s financial and operational results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, will be released after the market close on November 1, 2021. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on November 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Simon Property Group Inc. stock has also gained 8.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPG stock has inclined by 15.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.49% and gained 69.48% year-on date.

The market cap for SPG stock reached $47.19 billion, with 328.59 million shares outstanding and 327.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, SPG reached a trading volume of 3318718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $149.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $141 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $132, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 34.63.

SPG stock trade performance evaluation

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.98. With this latest performance, SPG shares gained by 10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.69 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.90, while it was recorded at 139.20 for the last single week of trading, and 120.74 for the last 200 days.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,684 million, or 90.40% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,181,855, which is approximately 1.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,188,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.94 billion in SPG stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $3.01 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly 6.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

475 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 18,352,693 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 18,308,716 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 251,749,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,410,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,361,377 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,115,798 shares during the same period.