Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] closed the trading session at $15.90 on 10/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.85, while the highest price level was $19.159. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Peabody Reports Preliminary Results For Quarter Ended September 30, 2021.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2021. The Company expects to report third quarter revenue of $670 to $690 million, net of $238 million of unrealized mark-to-market losses related to forward pricing hedges; net loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes of $55 to $75 million; net loss attributable to common stockholders of $40 to $60 million; and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $280 to $290 million. Peabody posted $193 million of cash margin in support of forward pricing contracts ending the quarter with $587.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and has retired senior secured debt of nearly $250 million year-to-date as of October 15, 2021.

“The preliminary financial results we reported continue to demonstrate the disciplined approach we are taking to control costs, expand margins and reduce debt. Coal sales to customers were in excess of $900 million, the highest level in seven quarters. We remain optimistic about the future given strong coal pricing and global demand fundamentals,” said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 559.75 percent and weekly performance of -3.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 314.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 49.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 22374779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $14.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 314.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 939.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.42, while it was recorded at 16.73 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.82. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.89.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now -3.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.67. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$403,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,308 million, or 64.40% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,322,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.43 million in BTU stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $99.8 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -2.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 17,448,731 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 9,230,934 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 55,596,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,275,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,186,358 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,421,766 shares during the same period.