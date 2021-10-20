Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.61%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight Rescheduled to Follow Completion of This Program.

Recent material testing returned new data that requires further analysis.

Italian Air Force mission to follow enhancement period.

Over the last 12 months, SPCE stock dropped by -13.06%. The one-year Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.02. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.14 billion, with 240.73 million shares outstanding and 192.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.26M shares, SPCE stock reached a trading volume of 15154065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $34.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $26 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCE stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPCE shares from 33 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10228.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.61. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -19.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.65, while it was recorded at 21.51 for the last single week of trading, and 31.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,093 million, or 26.30% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,677,810, which is approximately 19.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,725,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.43 million in SPCE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $75.83 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 65.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 15,822,528 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 10,879,838 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 28,368,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,070,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,958,560 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,985,259 shares during the same period.