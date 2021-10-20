Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] closed the trading session at $15.88 on 10/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.64, while the highest price level was $16.31. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Ballard Power Systems and Forsee Power to enter long-term strategic partnership to develop and commercialize integrated fuel cell and battery solutions for heavy-duty hydrogen mobility.

Ballard Power Systems, a world leader in PEM fuel cell technology, will subscribe as a cornerstone investor in the proposed IPO of Forsee Power on Euronext Paris.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BDLP), a world leader in PEM fuel cells, and Forsee Power, a leader in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a strategic partnership to develop fully integrated fuel cell and battery solutions, optimized for performance, cost and installation for heavy-duty hydrogen mobility applications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.14 percent and weekly performance of 15.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 3239832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $22.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.41. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.33, while it was recorded at 15.68 for the last single week of trading, and 20.91 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,174 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,496,749, which is approximately 5.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,634,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.6 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $50.66 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 4.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 18,376,720 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 24,676,728 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 30,851,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,904,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,952,867 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,499,194 shares during the same period.