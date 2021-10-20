UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Revenue clocked in at $226.70 million, up 6.05% YTD: What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.54 during the day while it closed the day at $8.42. The company report on October 5, 2021 that StackHabit launches in all 50 States.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock has also loss -17.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIGR stock has declined by -57.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.51% and gained 6.05% year-on date.

The market cap for TIGR stock reached $1.32 billion, with 144.36 million shares outstanding and 61.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.86M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 13336480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Goldman have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

TIGR stock trade performance evaluation

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.04. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -28.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.59 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.52, while it was recorded at 8.53 for the last single week of trading, and 18.51 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +83.19. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.41.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now 10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of $20,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $216 million, or 20.10% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 3,226,776, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,205,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.99 million in TIGR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $13.65 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 670.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 18,455,151 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,255,734 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 937,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,647,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,294,190 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,650,242 shares during the same period.