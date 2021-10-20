Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Is Currently -0.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.71%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Cheers! Uber Completes Acquisition of Drizly.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that it has completed its acquisition of Drizly and that the two companies will begin integrating their complementary delivery apps and services. The purchase consideration was approximately $1.1 billion, consisting of approximately 18.7 million newly issued shares of Uber common stock plus cash.

To “toast” to this milestone, Uber and Drizly are offering $5 off purchases made on Drizly through this Sunday, October 17, with the promo code PAIR at checkout.**.

Over the last 12 months, UBER stock rose by 37.49%. The one-year Uber Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.04. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $86.68 billion, with 1.88 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.85M shares, UBER stock reached a trading volume of 16432596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.04, while it was recorded at 47.23 for the last single week of trading, and 50.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.82 and a Gross Margin at +35.38. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.76.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -18.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.58. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$296,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UBER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 64.80%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65,682 million, or 75.30% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 129,116,061, which is approximately -29.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 125,630,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.91 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.88 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -7.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 626 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 131,909,237 shares. Additionally, 417 investors decreased positions by around 144,875,761 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 1,119,221,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,396,006,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,665,894 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 26,716,914 shares during the same period.