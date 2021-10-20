Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Revenue clocked in at $14.17 billion, up 30.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] price surged by 1.31 percent to reach at $0.81. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Sheffield Financial and Tohatsu America Corporation announce a retail financing program agreement.

Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, Member FDIC, and Tohatsu America Corporation (Tohatsu), recently agreed to a multiyear financing services program agreement. Tohatsu offers a full line of four-stroke outboard motors ranging from 2.5 horsepower to 250 horsepower.

The agreement allows Sheffield to provide lending services to Tohatsu customers through the Tohatsu dealer network. The contract covers installment financing for Tohatsu outboard motors and boat packages which include Tohatsu motors.

A sum of 4069577 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.66M shares. Truist Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $62.70 and dropped to a low of $61.85 until finishing in the latest session at $62.57.

The one-year TFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.54. The average equity rating for TFC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $63.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.06.

TFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 16.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.68 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.67, while it was recorded at 61.25 for the last single week of trading, and 56.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Truist Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

TFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 8.90%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60,771 million, or 73.60% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 107,677,573, which is approximately 0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,724,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.89 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

701 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 40,901,672 shares. Additionally, 544 investors decreased positions by around 49,273,440 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 881,079,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 971,254,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,209,654 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,834,346 shares during the same period.