TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] moved down -1.80: Why It’s Important

A sum of 3003321 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.15M shares. TMC the metals company Inc. shares reached a high of $3.91 and dropped to a low of $3.67 until finishing in the latest session at $3.82.

Guru’s Opinion on TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 1.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TMC Stock Performance Analysis:

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, TMC shares dropped by -57.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.01 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.91, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TMC the metals company Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TMC is now -2.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] managed to generate an average of -$12,180,685 per employee.TMC the metals company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88 million, or 10.30% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,818,568, which is approximately 257.573% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,724,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.59 million in TMC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.88 million in TMC stock with ownership of nearly -15.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TMC the metals company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ:TMC] by around 5,949,241 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,952,528 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,148,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,050,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,428,174 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,413,427 shares during the same period.