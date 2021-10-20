The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Stock trading around $171.18 per share: What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.13%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Star Wars Fans Can “Bring Home the Bounty” This Holiday Season With New Products Spanning the Galaxy.

Global Weekly Program Will Debut New Toys, Apparel, Games Content, Books, Comics and More Celebrating Everything from the Skywalker Saga to “The Book of Boba Fett,” Streaming Dec. 29 on Disney+.

In collaboration with UPS, specially wrapped UPS vehicles resembling Jawa sandcrawlers will make deliveries in metro New York City and Los Angeles.

Over the last 12 months, DIS stock rose by 37.79%. The one-year The Walt Disney Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.57. The average equity rating for DIS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $307.44 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.37M shares, DIS stock reached a trading volume of 9642363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $210.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $220 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DIS stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 215 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 219.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DIS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.75, while it was recorded at 173.23 for the last single week of trading, and 180.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Walt Disney Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.49 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.35.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.56. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of -$13,951 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 50.89%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $203,962 million, or 66.50% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,666,060, which is approximately 0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,480,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.45 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.31 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,613 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 56,499,138 shares. Additionally, 1,264 investors decreased positions by around 47,382,635 shares, while 349 investors held positions by with 1,087,625,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,191,506,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,755,956 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 10,853,852 shares during the same period.