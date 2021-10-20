Taglich Brothers lifts Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ: CETX] gained 3.70% on the last trading session, reaching $1.12 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Cemtrex Provides Corporate Update on Business Operations.

– Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, provided a corporate update on its business operations, financials and industry outlook.

Cemtrex is a diversified holding company with operating brands that now include:.

Cemtrex Inc. represents 18.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.30 million with the latest information. CETX stock price has been found in the range of $1.02 to $1.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, CETX reached a trading volume of 3336251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]:

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for Cemtrex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemtrex Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CETX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for CETX stock

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.76. With this latest performance, CETX shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CETX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1702, while it was recorded at 1.1050 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5348 for the last 200 days.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.27 and a Gross Margin at +44.50. Cemtrex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Total Capital for CETX is now -9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.95. Additionally, CETX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] managed to generate an average of -$31,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Cemtrex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.20% of CETX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CETX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 597,397, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 157,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in CETX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.12 million in CETX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cemtrex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ:CETX] by around 160,099 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 793,364 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 51,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,005,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CETX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 139,328 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 94,516 shares during the same period.