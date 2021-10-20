State Street Corporation [STT] is 33.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

State Street Corporation [NYSE: STT] traded at a high on 10/19/21, posting a 2.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $97.06. The company report on October 18, 2021 that State Street Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results. The news release, presentation, and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com. A conference call to discuss the firm’s financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 10:00 a.m. ET, Monday, October 18, 2021. The call will be open to the public.

The conference call will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at (833) 380-0399 or (236) 714-2093 (Conference ID# 7539853).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3420301 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of State Street Corporation stands at 3.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.63%.

The market cap for STT stock reached $35.10 billion, with 345.89 million shares outstanding and 325.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, STT reached a trading volume of 3420301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about State Street Corporation [STT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $99.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for State Street Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $83 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for State Street Corporation stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for STT shares from 72 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corporation is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 429.26.

How has STT stock performed recently?

State Street Corporation [STT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.09. With this latest performance, STT shares gained by 17.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.62 for State Street Corporation [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.04, while it was recorded at 93.18 for the last single week of trading, and 83.57 for the last 200 days.

State Street Corporation [STT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and State Street Corporation [STT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.08. State Street Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.70.

Return on Total Capital for STT is now 6.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, State Street Corporation [STT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.34. Additionally, STT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, State Street Corporation [STT] managed to generate an average of $61,361 per employee.

Earnings analysis for State Street Corporation [STT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corporation go to 14.14%.

Insider trade positions for State Street Corporation [STT]

There are presently around $30,366 million, or 87.30% of STT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,230,423, which is approximately -1.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,593,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in STT stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.05 billion in STT stock with ownership of nearly 4.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in State Street Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in State Street Corporation [NYSE:STT] by around 17,899,165 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 25,301,889 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 269,654,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,855,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STT stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,469,947 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,064,322 shares during the same period.