Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Is Currently 4.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] closed the trading session at $9.18 on 10/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.78, while the highest price level was $9.32. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Skillz Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Skillz will post a stockholder letter discussing the third quarter results on its investor relations website at http://investors.skillz.com. A live question and answer conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will begin at 5:30pm Eastern Time (ET).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.10 percent and weekly performance of 9.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.23M shares, SKLZ reached to a volume of 9361455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.29. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 8.94 for the last single week of trading, and 19.01 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,054 million, or 58.60% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 32,739,214, which is approximately -3.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,603,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.86 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, currently with $213.75 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 86,521,670 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 30,256,250 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 106,997,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,775,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,950,973 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 9,979,736 shares during the same period.